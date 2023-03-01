Body found in at address in Wakefield
Police are investigating after a body was found at an address in Wakefield.
By James Carney
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers were called at 1.11pm on Tuesday, February 28 to a report of a sudden death at a property on Waterhouse Grove, Wakefield.
The body of a man was found deceased in the property.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of his death.
To provide West Police With information about an ongoing investigation call 101.
An online live chat service is also available on the force’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us.