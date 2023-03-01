News you can trust since 1852
Body found in at address in Wakefield

Police are investigating after a body was found at an address in Wakefield.

By James Carney
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were called at 1.11pm on Tuesday, February 28 to a report of a sudden death at a property on Waterhouse Grove, Wakefield.

The body of a man was found deceased in the property.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of his death.

Waterhouse Grove, Wakefield. Picture by Google
Waterhouse Grove, Wakefield. Picture by Google
Waterhouse Grove, Wakefield. Picture by Google
To provide West Police With information about an ongoing investigation call 101.

An online live chat service is also available on the force’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us.

