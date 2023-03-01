Officers were called at 1.11pm on Tuesday, February 28 to a report of a sudden death at a property on Waterhouse Grove, Wakefield.

The body of a man was found deceased in the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of his death.

Waterhouse Grove, Wakefield. Picture by Google

To provide West Police With information about an ongoing investigation call 101.

An online live chat service is also available on the force’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us.

Advertisement Hide Ad