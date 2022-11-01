Emergency Services were called to Main Street, Allerton Bywater at 9am today (Tuesday, November 1) after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the River Aire.

Police, fire and ambulance services conducted a full search of the river down into Castleford area by the Riverside Medical Centre

A National Police Air Service helicopter also assisted in the search.

Stock image

The body was described as an adult, possibly male and wearing a green top

DI Ryan Malyk of Leeds CID, said: “Extensive searches have been conducted in the River Aire both in Allerton Bywater and Castleford including the deployment of a fire service boat and police helicopter.

“Nothing has been discovered but we will be continuing searches with specialist police divers.

“I would ask anyone who saw a person in the river or has any information which could assist our enquiries to contact us.”

