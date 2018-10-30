Bonfire Night 2018: A guide to bonfire and firework events in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Wondering how best to celebrate Bonfire Night this year? We’ve put together a handy list of some of the bonfire and firework events across the district.

Some events may need to be booked in advance. Please contact the event organisers for further details or with any questions. Looking for a particular event? Press Ctrl + F to search for a name or location.

1. The Malt Shovel Bonfire Weekend

Where: Malt Shovel, 417 Bradford Road, Carr Gate, Wakefield, WF2 0QW

When: Friday, November 2 and Saturday, November 3

What time: 6.30pm

Cost: Free

2. Ossett United Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Where: Stade France (Ossett Town AFC), Town End, Ossett, WF5 9HA

When: Friday, November 2

What time: Bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm Cost: £5 adults, £2.50 children or £12 for a family of four. Children under 3 years of age are free.

3. The Big Bonfire Bash

Where: Hook and Gun, Birkwood Road, Altofts, Wf3 4LZ When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Event runs from 1pm, bonfire will be lit at dusk and fireworks at 8pm

Cost: £2 entry per person

4. Carlton Cricket Club Bonfire

Where: Carlton Cricket Club, Town Street, Carlton, WF3 3QU

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, fireworks start at 7pm

Cost: £2 per adult, kids go free

5. Free fireworks display for the ‘Forget Me Not’ Charity

Where: Thorn Tree Ossett, Queen Street, WF5 8AS

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: 7pm to 8pm, followed by DJ Marcus from 8.30pm until late

Cost: Free

6. Whitwood Golf Club Bonfire

Where: Whitwood Golf Course, Altofts Lane, Whitwood, Castleford, WF10 5PZ

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Bonfire will be lit at 6pm, fireworks from 7.30pm

Cost: Free

7. Castleford Tigers Family Bonfire Event

Where: Castleford Tigers Rugby League Football Club, The Jungle, Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2SD

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Gates at 4.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm

Cost: £4 adults, £2 child/concession, £10 family package (two adults and two children, only available for prepurchase)

8. Altofts AFC Bonfire

Where: Altofts AFC, Lock Lane, Altofts, Wakefield, WF6 2QP

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: 6.30pm

Cost: Free

9. 15th annual Wakefield Scout Group Family Bonfire

Where: Scout HQ, 699 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QQ

When: Saturday, November 3

What time: Gates open at 6pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7pm

Cost: £2 adults, £1 children, £5 family (two adults and three children)

10. Notton Village Bonfire and Fireworks Display

Where: Notton Village hall, 117-123 George Lane, Notton, Wakefield, WF4 2NL

When: Sunday, November 4

What time: Event from 5.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 7pm and fireworks at 8pm

Cost: £4 general admission. Tickets are on sale at Notton Village Post Office or online

11. Fireworks Spectacular at Frickley Athletic FC

Where: Frickley Athletic Football Club, Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, Pontefract, WF3 2EQ

When: Sunday, November 4

What time: Event from 4pm, fireworks from 6pm

Cost: Free

12. The Crown Alverthorpe Bonfire Spectacular

Where: The Crown Alverthorpe, 253 Batley Road, Wakefield, WF2 0AH

When: Sunday, November 4

What time: Bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm, fireworks from 7.30pm

Cost: £1 general admission, on sale now

13. Hemsworth Water Park Bonfire

Where: Hemsworth Water Park, Hoyle Mill Road, Kinsley, Hemsworth, Pontefract WF9 5JB

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Event from 6.30pm, bonfire will be lit at 7pm and fireworks at 7.30pm

Cost: Free

14. Bonfire Night at The Cobbler

Where: The Cobbler, 2 Knottingley Road, Pontefract, WF8 2LG

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Admission from 6pm, fireworks at 6.30pm

Cost: Free

15. Bonfire Night at the Rustic Arms

Where: The Rustic Arms, 7 Long Lane, Ackworth, Pontefract, WF7 7EZ

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Gates at 6pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm

Cost: Free

16. South Kirkby Fireworks Spectacular

Where: South Kirkby Miners Welfare Scheme, Stockingate, South Kirkby, Pontefract, WF9 3DP

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Event at 5pm, fireworks at 7.30pm

Cost: Free

17. Family Firework Night at Kings Croft Hotel

Where: Kings Croft Hotel, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Event at 5pm, fireworks from 8pm

Cost: £10 adults, £6 children, free for children under three. Tickets include the cost of food and should be bought in advance by calling 01977 600550.

18. Bar Street Bonfire Bonanza

Where: Bar Street, 85-87 Westgate End, Wakefield, WF2 9RL

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Doors at 5pm, bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks from 7.30pm

Cost: Free

19. Horbury Bonfire

Where: Slazenger Sports Club, Southfield Lane, Horbury, WF4 5BH

When: Monday, November 5

What time: Gates open at 6pm. bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7.30pm

Cost: £5 adults, £2 children, free for children under four.

20. Minsthorpe Playing Fields Firework Display

Where: Minsthorpe Playing Field, behind Minsthorpe Leisure WF9 2TF

When: Saturday, November 10

What time: Rides from 6pm and fireworks from 6.30pm

Cost: Free

Are you hosting a bonfire night event that you’d like to see added to the list? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook.