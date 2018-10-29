Bottle thrown at woman outside Wakefield bus depot

A young woman was assaulted and had a bottle thrown at her outside a Wakefield bus depot.

Police are investigating an incident which occurred between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

It is believed that the assault took place between the main office doors of the Arriva Bus Depot on Barnsley Road and the bus shelter at the other side of the depot.

A further incident involving the same suspects occurred further up Barnsley Road at the junction with Portobello Road, where the victim was subjected to abuse and had a bottle thrown at her.

The suspects are described as an adult male and female, who were driving a small blue car at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information on the assault, or any CCTV footage of the scene, is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 13180509347.