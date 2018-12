A boundary dispute has forced a developer to reduce the number of houses planned for a site in Ackworth.

Strata Homes plan for 12 homes on Seals Drive was given approval last year despite objections from the parish council and residents.

The application was drawn up over what are described as ‘anomalies’ with land ownership. The houses are part of a 280-plot development for the surrounding site.

No objection were submitted for the latest application which was approved.