BPC to support £15k Lois Lanes sponsored walk

BPC Building Products has pledged its support for the Lois Lanes sponsored walk to raise money for the managing director’s niece and Forget me Not Children’s Hospice.

The event is aiming to help 18-year-old Lois Huntingdon, who has been battling an undiagnosed neuromuscular condition and severe learning disabilities since birth. The 160-mile walk will start at The Deep in Hull on April 6 and finish in Liverpool on April 8.

Gareth Simister, BPC MD and Lois’ uncle, will take part in the second day, walking for 24 hours from Wakefield to the finishing line at Liverpool’s Pier Head. BPC, on Flanshaw Way in Wakefield, will be helping out by donating towards the cost of organising the event, which is also being supported by Redwood Events.

A target of £15,000 in sponsorship money will be split, with £7,000 going to fund a new wheelchair transporter bike as Lois has outgrown her current one. The other £8,000 will be donated to the hospice, which has provided support to Lois.

Mr Simister said: “This event is obviously close to my heart, so it made sense that we should do all we can as a business to offer our support. Lois has overcome many serious illnesses to the amazement of everyone, including many medical professionals and done so with incredible bravery. I am looking forward to taking part in the event, and working with the rest of the participants to do all we can to raise the vital funds Lois needs to continue to enjoy the outdoors with her family.”

People can join in any of the 41 stages, including one from Horbury to Forget Me Not. Visit www.redwoodevents.co.uk/home-page or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bpc-products to donate.