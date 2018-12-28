Alice Kitson with Father Christmas.

Breakfast with Santa at National Trust Nostell 2018

A special breakfast helped spread the Christmas cheer when families were invited to dine with Father Christmas last weekend.

The festive event, at National Trust Nostell, offered young families the chance to meet Father Christmas as they enjoyed breakfast.

George Cresswell enjoyed the breakfast.

1. Feeling festive

George Cresswell enjoyed the breakfast.
0
Buy a Photo
George Cresswell pictured with sister Evie.

2. Wonderful time of the year

George Cresswell pictured with sister Evie.
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Isabelle Dartnall-Smith at Nostell on Sunday.

3. Big smiles

Isabelle Dartnall-Smith at Nostell on Sunday.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Alice Kitson with Father Christmas

4. Festive feeling

Alice Kitson with Father Christmas
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3