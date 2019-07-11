Breeder sets record straight at Great Yorkshire Show after his prize bull was spooked

A farmer who needed hospital treatment after his prize bull was spooked at the Great Yorkshire Show has set the record straight.

Willy Barron, 61, of Morrow Edge Farm in Burnhope, County Durham, said there was “no malice” in his 16-month-old Limousin bull, Barrons Oslo, after it was startled by an umbrella and slipped while leaving the ring at around 9.45am on Tuesday.

The bull had in fact been made a junior male champion and overall champion in the show’s British Limousin class during a season which has already fetched a number of other accolades.



Mr Barron said: “He was leaving the show and apparently somebody opened an umbrella and startled the bull and he slipped on the ramp.



“If he hadn’t slipped on the ramp then he would’ve probably dealt with the umbrella.”



Mr Barron said that the animal went back down the ring and dragged him along, knocking him unconscious.

During the incident, Mr Barron was working to ensure the bull did not go near audience members.

The experienced farmer was taken to Harrogate District Hospital, where he was given stitches behind his ear.



After being told he was okay, Mr Barron got back to the showground to make sure his bull was doing all right too.



He said: “He’s never been any bother. It’s just one of those things where he got spooked. There’s no malice.”

Barrons Olso has had a successful season, having won other competitions including the male champion prize at the Northern Limousin Extravaganza in Skipton in May and reserve male at Cumberland Show last month.



Mr Barron, who has been farming since he was 12, returned to the showground on Tuesday afternoon, where he was visited by show director Charles Mills.