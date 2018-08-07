Britney Spears in Scarborough - countdown to the Queen of Pop’s arrival

The big countdown is on for Britney Spears fans as the international pop icon will be bringing her Britney: Piece of Me show to Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre.

A celebration of one of the most illustrious careers in music history, the show heads to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday August 17 before dates in London, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow.

Dazzling fans with show-stopping performances for more than 15 years, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop sensation Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history, reaching icon status for some of the most seductive performances in history, blazing a trail for modern day female empowerment.

A frontrunner in entertainment, she has sold almost 100 million records sold worldwide.

Britney’s musical career boasts countless awards and accolades, including six Billboard Music Awards and Billboard’s Millennium Award, which recognizes outstanding career achievements and influence in the music industry as well as an American Music Award and the 2011 MTV Video Vanguard Award.

The open air theatre certainly has plenty of pulling power - legend Lionel Richie has already performed at the venue this summer, with big names such as Steps, Stereophonics and DJ Pete Tong all hitting the stage too, to huge acclaim.