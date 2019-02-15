Budget proposal approved by Wakefield Council's cabinet

A budget report proposing a rise in council tax and a review of frontline services has been approved by Wakefield Council's cabinet.

At a meeting on Tuesday morning, the cabinet voted unanimously to accept the budget and send the report to the council.

The report notes that the local authority will face a £22.2m budget shortfall in the 2019/20 financial year, a gap caused by a rise in demand for council services across the district, Government cuts to funding and increasing costs, such as inflation.

Councillor Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Our budget proposals reflect the areas that residents told us matter most to them.

“I also want to send a very clear message to those who may be struggling in poverty and deprivation – we are, and always will be, here to help.

“In spite of the challenges, the ambition that is driving this council means we are dedicated and focussed on making this district a great place for people to live, work and visit.”

The budget will be presented to full council later this month.

In numbers

3.99 per cent - The budget proposal includes a council tax rise of 2.99 per cent will be accompanied by an Adult Social Care Precept of 1 per cent, for a total rise of 3.99 per cent.

£14.4m - A total of £14.4m will be invested in children’s services under the proposed budget. A further £1.1m will be saved, which will then be reinvested in the service.

1,200 - A total of 1,200 people took part in a budget consultation. Of these, 71.4 per cent agreed that preventing and tackling anti-social behaviour should be the council’s priority.

65 per cent - 65 per cent of respondents said they would completely or slightly support an increase in council tax to help fund council services across the district.