Bungling burglars caught on camera during attempted shop break-in

Bungling would-be burglars are being hunted after failing to break into a shop in the middle of the night.

The two young thieves were caught on camera making a ham-fisted attempt to get into Sahota’s convenience store in Lofthouse.

The pair trying to break into the shop.

The footage shows the pair walking along Canal Lane around 1.24am in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 14, with one pushing a bicycle.

The other then stops outside the shop and begins trying to kick the window in. After that he fails, he tries to punch the window through as the young man with the bike watches on.

They both then carry on walking down the street empty handed.

Shop keeper Ranvay Singh says he and his family were asleep above the shop and were awoken by the noise.

He explained: “We just thought, ‘what as that noise?’.

“When we got up we saw them walking away.

“It was toughened glass but we had to get it replaced and it cost us £150 plus VAT, but it was still cheaper than claiming on the insurance.

“We are just a bit upset that the sort of behaviour happens in this area, because it is a good area.”

Anyone who recognises either of the young men is being asked to contact police on 101 and citing the crime reference number 13180513641.