Burglar terrified woman as she lay ill in bed at her West Yorkshire home

A BURGLAR who forced his way into a woman’s home as she lay ill in bed has been locked up for more than two years.

Chalmers Broun left his victim terrified during the incident at her home on Park Green, Normanton.

Leeds Crown Court heard the woman was asleep in bed at 1pm on July 3 this year when she was disturbed by the sound of the living room blinds moving.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, said the woman went to the top of the stairs and saw two men.

The pair left the property empty-handed. Broun was arrested after his fingerprints were found at the scene.

He had forced a window to gain entry to the property.

The court heard Broun also carried out a burglary at a house in Winchester in January.

Mr Nicholson said the house was empty when he forced his way in.

He slept on a sofa bed before stealing a bicycle worth £700.

Police arrested Broun as he was receiving medical treatment in the street after drinking too much alcohol.

He had the stolen bike with him at the time.

Broun, of Station Road, Castleford, pleaded guilty to two offences of burglary.

He has 86 previous convictions, including for offences of burglary.

Michael Devlin, prosecuting, said Broun’s offending was linked to alcohol problems.

Mr Devlin said Broun was motivated to address his offending and hoped to become a fitness instructor.

He was jailed for two years, four months. Judge Neil Clark said:

“It must have been terrifying. You did not steal anything.

“But that will never settle the mind of the lady sleeping in the house when two men came in through the window.