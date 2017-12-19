Bus route between Wakefield and Castleford to change due to funeral procession

Bus services will not serve Normanton for two hours today due to a funeral procession.

Arriva Yorkshire said this morning that the 189 services, which run between Castleford and Wakefield, will not serve the town between noon and 2pm, as a result of the procession.

Arriva said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

The route changes are as follows:

Services leaving Castleford for Wakefield at 11.54, 12.14, 12.34, 12.54, 13.14, 13.34 and 13.54 will NOT serve Normanton at 12.09, 12.29, 12.49, 13.09, 13.29, 13.49 and 1409.

Services leaving Wakefield for Castleford at 12.15, 12.35, 12.55, 13.15, 13.35, and 13.55 will also NOT serve Normanton at 12.28, 12.48, 13.08, 13.28, 13.48 and 14.08