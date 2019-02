Metro are advising bus passengers of delays and diversions after an accident in Pontefract this morning.

The crash happened on Wakefield Road, Pontefract, which led to the road being blocked and now closed by police.

Metro have said that services 28 is being diverted via Ackworth and services 146/148/149 are being diverted via North Featherstone and Park Lane.