Bullring could be at the heart of Wakefield's future - here's what you think

With retail guru Bill Grimsey saying that Wakefield's Bullring could be at the heart of the city's future, has received dozens of comments from our readers.

Mr Grimsey told councillors and business leaders at Wakefield Town Hall that a new kind of centre built around digital technology and new things for people to do is what cities of the future need to look like. And the Bullring could be at the heart of that.

FULL STORY: City Centre Survey: Transformation of Bullring could see it become focal point in vision for city's future

Commenting on Facebook, readers were quick to add their views as to what they think would best serve Wakefield - and its people.

Nanny Pat Sayers said: " Give your town its market back. It was the best market and just like Barnsley you've not only took away people's livelihood you've taken away the main attraction for shoppers."

Charlotte Ager: "The water feature would have been better placed in Thornes Park creating a splash pool for the kids - like Rotherham have done in their park!! Who wants to take wet kids round the shops? Nothing wrong with the Bull ring as it was before."

Mary Swinden: "Something needs to bridge the gap between The Ridings and Trinity. This keeps happening in so many towns and cities. New shopping centres are built with no consideration to the existing ones, leaving a massive gap filled with charity shops, empty units and antisocial behaviour. I love Wakefield and chose to live here after university, so I'm the first to defend it to outsiders. But I think the council would be better off reducing rates, supporting existing shops and filling empty units with local businesses than wasting money on more "focal points" and "features".

Wendy Anne Wilson: "I would love to see a proper farmers market in Wakefield."

Jill Kimmings: Wakefield will never be the same. Market has gone, shops closed, pubs etc shutting, taxi places now been over changed what next? Bus fares are expensive . It's not fair Why so much greed?"

Tina Marsden Harrison: "What about spending money sorting all potholes roads in all areas etc and helping existing shops by reducing rent ?"

Stuart Durham: "Wakie council has decimated the town, over the top parking charges, stupid water feature in the Bullring, we once had a thriving busy Sunday market, bringing people into the town, and the plonkers bulldozed it, nothing worth visiting the town for these days, and the decision makers in the council should be sacked."

Sharon Fletcher : "The Bullring was Wakefield's perfect centre point and they dug it up and ruined it, nothing was more beautiful in summer than the Bullring with all the flowers and the seats to sit on, and at Christmas with the tree and the decorations. Trouble is could you imagine it now with all the drunks and druggies sat and camping out on it!"

Jenny Morewood: "They also ruined Wakefield when they got rid of the markets..inside and out."

Andrea Charlton: "The fountains are a waste of money. I've seen kids enjoying themselves though. Bring something to Wakefield for the children."

Paul Copley: "It looked fantastic, cram packed with classic cars live bands and quality food vendors for the past two years that I organised the classic and American car show. Unfortunately no encouragement from the council to do it again even though an estimated 15,000 people visited Wakefield that day! I'm looking at new venues. Shame on Wakey council and "the powers that be" you killed it with your stupid suggestions and red tape."

Tracy Kirk: "About time they did do something in Wakefield anything past Trinity needs some TLC."

Bina Patel: "Free parking in Wakefield is a must to bring people in. I live in Wakefield but choose to shop at White Rose, Meadowhall and Castleford shopping centres."

Andrew Whiteley: "Wakefield Council began to ruin the city centre when it allowed the opening of retail units on Ings Road years ago."

Shaun Slater: "They spent a fortune on the fountain that's hardly ever on. When there is a event in the city that brings in visitors, the fountain is covered up by a temporary bar or food stalls. There wasn't anything wrong with the seating and flower beds that were there before. Hopefully no more redirecting the roads. I don't think the council actually want people in the city centre."

Karen Frances added: "More tax payers money going on stuff that they'll demolish and revamp in a few years costing the tax payer again."