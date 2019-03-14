Expanding Wakefield firm reports strong year

An Ossett-based company is celebrating an impressive set of results for the year to October 2018, and two new branches.

The strong financial performance shown at James Burrell Builders Merchants shows turnover now exceeding £64m.

Strong cash generation has enabled the business to further invest in its future. A new branch has opened in Morpeth and this will be supplemented with another new facility in Rotherham, in April this year.

It will be the tenth branch for the leading independent builders’ merchant whose business covers the area stretching from South Yorkshire all the way up to the Scottish borders.

The company has also achieved FORS accreditation across its 38 delivery vehicles, having invested in the latest, environmentally friendly, Euro 6 vehicles. The company continues its timber chain of custody schemes maintaining both FSC and PEFC certification in all branches.

Managing director Steve Richardson said, “We are delighted with the current performance. Not only are we delivering some impressive results, but we have a strong and improving cash generation within the business which is underpinned by a robust balance sheet.

“This has given us the ability to invest in our future and exploit the opportunities before us.

“These latest two branches offer our customers an improved level of service in our trading area. We are constantly looking for ways to drive the business forward and improve our service offering.

“We pride ourselves in the quality of our staff and see the benefit that brings in the long-term stability of our core workforce. All of which delivers exceptional customer service”.