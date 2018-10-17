Hague Group acquires £6m Venture firm

The Hague Group has acquired a £6 million print management company Venture Business Forms.

Venture, based in the Midlands, has been established for over forty years, employs thirty staff over its three sites and has a turnover of approximately £6 million.

The current sales and administration team will remain in place at Venture while Hague, based in Normanton, near Wakefield, has pledged invest to further develop sales at Venture and look to promote other Hague products into its client base.

This is Hague Group’s second UK acquisition this year, following on from the purchase of Contrac in January 2018. Last year it purchased an Australian firm, Schinners Business Forums.

Graham Wain, managing director of Hague Group, said: “Our company is a strong growing business with an outstanding suite of print and software products.

“I look forward to tapping into the collective resources that Venture will bring to the Hague Group to provide an unparalleled range of solutions for our customers.”

Gavin Dickson, one of the former owners of Venture, said: “I am really excited to build on the success we have had at Venture and I am also really looking forward to developing this wider offering within the Group.”

Hague now has 10 locations in the UK.