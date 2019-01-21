Hunters Property opens Pontefract branch just weeks after launch of Castleford shop

Hunters Property is continuing to expand in West Yorkshire with the launch of a new branch in Pontefract.

It is the second branch to launch in the Wakefield district recently, following the opening of a Castleford branch in December 2018.

Both shops are operated by Mark Wheeldon and his team, which formerly traded as 5towns Sales and Lettings. Both branches have become part of the nationwide AIM listed Hunters network.

Mark Wheeldon, sales director of Hunters Pontefract and Hunters Castleford, said: “We are delighted to become part of a nationwide network and are really excited for both branches to be operating under the renowned Hunters banner. We felt it was an important next step in the development of our business and what we offer to our existing and prospective customers. Access to the additional support in technology and training, in particular, will set us apart.”

Hunters opened its first office in York in 1992 and its first franchising branch in 2006. It now has a network of more than 200 branches nationwide. Its services cover residential sales, lettings, buy-to-let and investment, residential block management, land and new homes, franchising and other property related services.

Glynis Frew, chief executive of Hunters Property Plc, said: “It is fantastic to be able to kick off 2019 with a new branch opening in the face of well-documented challenges being faced by the industry. We are delighted that Mark and his team can extend Hunters’ presence in this part of the country and offer an unrivalled customer service that is built upon local knowledge, expertise, a nationwide marketing programme and the highest professional standards developed through the Hunters training academy.”

Visit www.hunters.com, call the team on 01977 797150 or visit the new branch at Freemans House, on Liquorice Way.