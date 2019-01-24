Job opportunities as Wakefield company wins rail contract

An infrastructure company based in Normanton is set to create around 25 new job roles, after being selected to deliver an additional Network Rail contract for one of England’s main rail routes.

Story Contracting has been awarded a five-year framework contract, worth up to £50m, to carry out geotechnical work on the London North Eastern route over Control Period 6 of Network Rail’s five year work programme, to be completed by 2024.

The route stretches from the capital city to Scotland.

Projects will cover renewals work on embankments, cuttings, drainage and tunnel portals along the route.

The company will grow the team and invest in its in-house Plant Division to support delivery of the geotech framework.

The new contract win follows other recent successes with framework contracts worth up to £38m for structures and property work on the South of the London North Western rail route and Story Scotland being awarded up to £135m of work north of the border with Network Rail.

The company is keen to hear from experienced project managers, quantity surveyors, engineers and planners.

Story Contracting chief executive, Jason Butterworth, said: “This contract will mean we can employ even more professionals across the area and also entice new talent into the industry – including investment in the future with our graduate and apprentice programmes. It will also mean we can invest into local communities through our Corporate Social Responsibility programme which will deliver sustainable projects for local organisations and charities. ”