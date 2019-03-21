Jobs under threat at Fox's Biscuits in Wakefield

Around 300 jobs are at risk at Fox's Biscuits after its parent company revealed plans to ensure the brand has a "viable future."

It's been confirmed by 2 Sisters Food Group that around 250 roles at its base in Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, could be made redundant along with a further 50 at its distribution centre on Brunet Court, in Wakefield.

In a statement, 2 Sisters said the loss-making manufacturing site in Staffordshire "requires urgent attention" while it is also looking into out-sourcing its warehousing work in Wakefield.

A 2 Sisters Food Group spokesman said: "Fox’s Biscuits has recently committed to a major investment plan to maximise new growth and commercial opportunities.

"As part of this plan, we have informed colleagues there are number of tough decisions to make as we review manufacturing capabilities to give us the best possible chance of sustained success.

"Regrettably, our loss-making site in Uttoxeter requires urgent attention and biscuit production lines need re-configuring to ensure it has a longer-term, viable future.

"This means we will be entering into consultation with our colleagues around proposals to restructure the site. Around 250 roles will be at risk of redundancy.

"Additionally, a smaller number of colleagues, around 50, at our Uttoxeter and Wakefield distribution centres will also enter into consultation as we explore proposals to out-source this warehousing work.

"Our key priority now is to hold meaningful discussions with all affected colleagues and their representatives and ensure we explore all possible options before coming to any final decisions."