Long-awaited B&M store offically opens this week

The long-awaited opening of the brand new B&M Ossett store will open its doors on Wednesday and will immediately start helping a local charity.

Staff at the new store on Dale Street were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community.

They chose the team from Community Links who will be taking centre stage to officially unveil the new B&M store, alongside the Lord Mayor, Coun Stuart Heptinstall.

The charity supports people with a wide range of mental health issues, including anxiety and depression, psychosis, alcohol and substance misuse, complex needs and personality disorder.

In addition to opening the new store, the team will also receive £250 worth of B&M vouchers to go towards the charity.

The store manager, Blake Fullerton, said: “The team from Community Links really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local people in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

“We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”

He added: “Our new colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day, we can’t wait to get the doors open on Wednesday and show customers their brand new B&M.”

The former The Original Factory Shop has undergone an internal and external refurbishment programme and created 50 new jobs for local people.