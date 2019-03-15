Ramshaw butchers opens second shop in Wakefield and they're recruiting

Ramshaw has opened a second shop in Wakefield this week and has a further five to be opened across the region in the coming months.

Ramshaw Wakefield, which already has a shop in the lower mall of The Ridings Shopping Centre, has opened on the former Crawshaws premises, after the national firm went into administration last year.

The new shop, which has seen a full refurbishment and overhaul, will be headed-up by husband and wife team Jason and Charlotte Pritchard, both former senior managers at Crawshaws, who bring with them over 30 years’ experience of running and managing butcher stores.

Jason Pritchard said: “We are delighted to be opening Ramshaws in Wakefield, the next in a line of openings for the company.

“At Ramshaws we work to offer local produce wherever possible, and pride ourselves on a tradition, quality, value for money service, providing customers a range of meats and hot meals, including a carvery bar and hot baguettes.

“It is fabulous to bring back this former shop to the high street, and we are very excited about the future and the role we will play at company.”

Jason and Charlotte who are from Barnsley in Yorkshire have re-employed many of their previous colleagues who were made redundant by Crawhaws as part of the Ramshaw openings.

Ramshaws is currently recruiting for current and future positions.

Any interested parties should contact Jason or Charlotte at Ramshaw.Huddersfield@hotmail.com