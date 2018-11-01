Role of women in enterprise to be explored at events

A series of free events exploring the role of women in driving forward innovation and growth in business will be hosted by Leeds Beckett University across West Yorkshire as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Speakers include: Dorothy Monekosso, Professor of Computer Science at Leeds Beckett; Eve Roodhouse, Chief Executive Economic Development at Leeds City Council; Merran McRae, Chief Executive of Wakefield Council; Rachel Engwell, Partner at Grant Thornton; Griselda Togobo, Owner and Managing Director of Forward Ladies; and Ellie MacDonald, Founder of PR, marketing and communications firm MacComms.

Forward Ladies managing director Griselda Togobo , keynote speaker.

The Women in Leadership events take place at Leeds Beckett’s University Business Centres in Halifax, Wakefield and Leeds on November 12, 13 and 14 respectively.

The events are supported and sponsored by AD:VENTURE and mark the closing of this year’s Innovation Network series, delivered in partnership between Leeds Beckett, the Yorkshire Post, Lupton Fawcett LLP, WGN Accountants, Yorkshire Bank and Exa Networks.

Professor Monekosso said: “I studied engineering at university because I was passionate about the subject and about building things.

“After a decade in industry, I joined academia to pursue research. There is a serious issue with retention of female engineers compared to their male counterparts.

“We have witnessed in the past two decades an exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare innovation. It is important that women are part of this revolution. I am currently collaborating with universities across the north of England on the Inclusion Matters project where we aim to boost the participation of under-represented groups in engineering and physical sciences.”

Women in Leadership takes place at Piece Mill in Halifax on Monday 12 November, at 9 – 11am; at the ASIC building, Wakefield College, on Tuesday 13 November from 8.30 – 10.30am; and in the Parkinson Suite, No1 Leeds, Wellington Street, on Wednesday 14 November from 8.30 – 10.30am.

Each location is the home of a Leeds Beckett University Business Centre, providing office space, meeting facilities and a programme of business support to early stage businesses who are looking to grow.