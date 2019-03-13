The Range Wakefield brings 80 jobs and here are the ones you can still apply for

Home, leisure and garden retailer The Range is opening next month bringing with it 80 jobs to the area.

In November, the retailer confirmed plans to take over the unit which previously housed Wakefield's Homebase store.

READ: 80 new jobs for Wakefield as The Range confirms opening date

The Ings Road unit has stood empty since Homebase store ceased trading in January.

The Range is expected to open on Friday, April 19 and there are still a number of positions that you can still apply for today.

Warehouse Supervisor

Responsible for employee supervision of health and safety in the warehouse, ensuring accuracy of goods location and that all delivery procedures are followed accurately. The ideal applicant will have a minimum of 12 months experience as a Warehouse Supervisor or experience in a similar role. It is essential for the applicant to have valid Reach and Counterbalance licences. For more information click here

Cleaning Assistant

Part time Cleaning Assistant. Previous cleaning experience is not essential. There is all the necessary support and training to get you up to speed and delivering excellent service. For more information click here

Store Manager

You'll need the ability to show your retail management experience by driving sales and improving the store’s performance, consistently meeting key performance indicators. £32K–£36K a year. If you have a proven record of achieving results, a minimum of 18 months experience in a similar high pressured customer focused role, The Range will offer career opportunities, competitive salary along with additional benefits and the opportunity to progress within the business. For more information click here

Department Supervisor

Supervisors duties are to assist their Line Manager duties, providing cover int heir absence. You'll need to provide excellent customer service, For more information click here

Deputy Store Manager

You will have the ability to show your retail management experience by driving sales and improving the store’s performance, consistently meeting key performance indicators. You must have excellent communication skills and demonstrates a coaching management style, being clear, open and honest. For more information click here

Sales Manager

You need to have a passion for sales and a positive, can-do attitude towards their role. With experience in change management and a record of meeting targets you will be career focused and self-motivated to get the best from your team. For more information click here