These are the Wakefield businesses that have closed down in the last year
With the news that Debenhams PLC has fallen into administration meaning possible store closures and job losses, we've taken a look at some of the businesses and stores that Wakefield has lost over the past year.
These are some of the ones we've lost in 2018/2019. Are there any we've missed?
1. Wakefield Market Hall
The Market Hall closed its doors for good in November 2018. It was the end of a long process to close it since the council announced its intention to redevelop the site in 2014.