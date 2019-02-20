Wakefield photographer’s stark images for mental health project

Aspiring photographer Kate Harber is focusing her skills on raising awareness of mental health issues in 2019.

The 29-year old from Crofton in Wakefield is dedicating her project to her cousin, who committed suicide 20 years ago.

She said: “I am hoping to make people more aware of the reality of this hidden illness through photography, and at the same time I will raise money for a suicide prevention charity by hosting a fundraiser this April in Crofton.”

She continued: “Mental illness and suicide prevention are matters I hold close to my heart. So far, I’ve been lucky enough to not suffer from a mental illness but I have family and friends who have.

“This project is to try and educate people, to show them how it feels for those who suffer, and to try and show sufferers that they aren’t alone, and there are people and charities out there that do care and want to help.

“Some of the models I work with have suffered from mental illness so it has been a platform for them too, to show what they feel.

“This year marks the anniversary of the death of my cousin Andrew ‘Reuben’ Grandidge, that followed a long battle with depression.

“Back in the 1990’s, there were not many charities or help lines to support people with mental illness, but more and more help is being made available.

“ I don’t want other families to have to go through what mine has.”

On April 20, 2019, Kate will host a fundraiser evening at The Royal Oak in Crofton to raise money for PAPYRUS- prevention of young suicide charity. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/6rgvqpc