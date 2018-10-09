Cabinet positions replaced on Wakefield Council after leader protest

Three new councillors in Wakwefield have taken up new positions after a number of councillors resigned last month.

Councillors George Ayre, Michelle Collins and Jack Hemingway all quit their roles as cabinet assistants in protest over Peter Box’s position as leader of the council.

Coun Box, who has led the council since 1998, scraped through by a small margin of votes following a motion of no confidence at a Labour party meeting last month.

He has come under pressure this year following damning revelations about Wakefield’s children’s services.

The replacements cabinet assistants are Coun Faith Heptinstall, who is now the deputy cabinet member for adults and health, Coun Richard Taylor has taken up the post of deputy cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport and Coun Martyn Ward has joined the team as the deputy cabinet member for environment and communities.

Coun Peter Box said: “I would like to welcome the three new members joining the team.

“I am confident that these councillors have the knowledge, enthusiasm, experience and dedication needed to serve the district well.”