A reunion will be held for the first intake of a North Featherstone School.

The 1963-1964 year of St Wilfrid’s Catholic High School are invited for a get-together at Pontefract Conservative Club next month.

The gathering will take place Saturday, March 9 from 7.30pm onwards.

Organiser Bish Nowak said it was the first reunion the group had held for 25 years.

The event is only open to people from the 1963/64 year.