Calls for Airedale CCTV top 2,000, but campaigner says problems persist

A campaigner who collected in more than 2,000 signatures calling for new CCTV to be installed around Airedale says anti-social behaviour will continue until new measures are taken.

Alex Kear set up the online petition with the hope that cameras can be placed in trouble hot spots, particularly The Square, The Triangle and Green Park.

This includes gangs of youths gathering and causing trouble, riding off-road bikes around the streets and throwing stones at passing vehicles.

Mr Kear submitted the petition and has been in correspondence with Wakefield Council’s service director for the environment and street scene, Glyn Humphries.

But Mr Kear says he has been left frustrated after being sent a list of actions that the council and police have ‘put into force’.

These include greater police patrols and acceptable behaviour contracts being served to a number of teenagers.

Mr Kear (pictured) said: “They are just quoting stuff that is already in place which obviously is still not working. Anti-social behaviour is going to continue until things are put in place.

“We decided to set up the petition because of the three trouble hot spots that we have.

“You can get between 20 and 30, it might only be a small few who are dragging others in.

“It needs resolving, because do we want to come to a point where we accept this behaviour as standard?

“If we have CCTV they can’t deny it’s them can they?”