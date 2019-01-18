Campaigners’ success to stop HGVs using road as shortcut

Residents have successfully campaigned to have a road sign erected to prevent HGVs using their road as a shortcut.

Lorries have often found themselves stuck on Bottom Boat Road, Stanley, where the lane narrows and after lobbying Wakefield Council, the highways department has agreed to put up the warning sign.

However, the positioning of the proposed sign has become a source of debate, with Stanley ward councillor, Matthew Morley, arguing it needs to closer to the road’s entrance to give drivers a chance to turn around.