Can you give a dog a home this Christmas?

The team at Dogs Trust Leeds is working hard to give dogs the best Christmas possible whilst they wait for their forever home.

The charity looks after hundreds of pooches each year, which is why, in the run-up to Christmas, we will be featuring four dogs each week who are hoping to be rehomed:

Tufty is a three-year-old greyhound who was found wandering the streets. She would love a secure garden and would benefit from a quiet adult only home. Buckley is a five-year-old collie cross who likes to be kept busy. He loves to be out and about exploring, is eager to please and enjoys his training. Buckley would love to be the only pet in an adult home. Sparky is an 11-year-old Patterdale Terrier who still has lots of spark about him. Sparky would like to be the only dog in the home. Cherry is a four-year-old crossbreed. She loves learning new things, is really playful and very loving. She would thrive in a quiet adult only home as the only pet.

If you could offer any of these dogs a home, then call 0300 3030292, visit the Dogs Trust on York Road or go to www.dogstrust.org.uk