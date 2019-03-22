Cancer survivor to take on 10,000 steps a day charity challenge

A cancer survivor is taking steps to raise money for the charity he credits with saving his life.

Martyn Liddle, 30 and his girlfriend Rochelle Hughes, 26, are taking on the 10,000 steps a day challenge this month to raise cash for Cancer Research.

Martyn, of Coach Road, Outwood, has been in remission for three years after beating testicular cancer in 2016.

He noticed a lump when he was 27 but put off going to the doctors through fear.

A friend eventually convinced him to go and he was told immediately that it was cancer.

He said: “When I first found out I had cancer I didn’t think of myself, I was an afterthought, I immediately thought about my family and friends and how I would possibly tell them.

“The thought of hurting my loved ones was more upsetting than the fact I had cancer.”

Martyn underwent surgery and still goes to the hospital for regular check-ups to ensure the cancer hasn’t returned.

He added: “Thankfully now I’m in remission and cancer hasn’t really impacted my life, except changing the way in which I view life itself and how precious it is.

“Not only to the research charities but to all cancer related charities whose work helps victims of cancer and their families get through what is a devastating time.”

Martyn has spent that past three years raising money for various cancer charities and has taken part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks, a bungee jump and a sponsored tattoo. He has raised more than £5,000 so far.

He said: “I believe that if I had got cancer years ago I may not have survived, but due to the research over the years I’m still around so it’s my turn to give back.

His girlfriend Rochelle said: “It’s nice to be able to support Martyn in a challenge because I’m really proud of what he has achieved and how far he has come.

“It’s going to be a big challenge because I have an office job and a long commute so it’s going to be a conscious effort to fit 10,000 steps into a day.

“I hope that we can raise a lot of money for a good cause.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ml10000