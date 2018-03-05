Cannabis farm found on Wakefield street

A cannabis farm was discovered following a raid on a Wakefield street at the weekend.

Officers carried out the bust on Parkgate Avenue, Eastmoor at about 4pm on Sunday following intelligence about possible illegal activity.

Parkgate Avenue, Eastmoor. (Google)

They discovered around 100 cannabis plants in three bedrooms of the house, along with growing equipment such as heaters and lighting.

The house was made safe and police are continuing to investigate today.

No arrest have been made so far.

Inspector Helen Brear said: “This was a significant seizure and we would always encourage members of the public to contact us if they have information about possible drugs production in our communities.

“We will always investigate any information received.

“Information can be given to your NPT direct via 101 or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”