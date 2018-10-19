Cannabis grow house catches fire

Police found a cannabis farm inside a suburban house which caught fire last week.

The roof of the semi-detached property on Lime Tree Crescent in Kippax was destroyed in the blaze.

Nobody was inside the house when emergency services arrived.

West Yorkshire Police said:- “We were called by the fire service at 12:27am (Friday, October 12) to a report of the roof of a house on fire in Lime Tree Crescent, Kippax, due to a cannabis-growing set-up.

“No-one was in the property at the time and it has been made safe for scene examination.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the production of cannabis.”