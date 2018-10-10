Car collided with traffic light in Pontefract town centre

Pontefract bus station suffered “major delays” after a car collided with a traffic light on a nearby road yesterday afternoon.

Metro, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport network, reported delays to services as a result of a road traffic collision yesterday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they had responded to reports of a collision on Southgate, close to the junction with Walkergate, on Tuesday, October 9.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.07pm to reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

“The vehicle had been in a collision with traffic lights.”

There were no reports of any injuries related to the collision.

It is believed that as many as 11 bus routes were affected by the incident, which blocked the main route in and out of the station, on Horse Fair.

One commuter said that it had taken their bus two hours to get from Pontefract to Castleford as a result of the incident.