A car collided with a lamppost outside a school in Featherstone this morning.

The grey Vauxhall Astra estate hit the light at around 9am this morning, although it is thought there were no serious injuries sustained to anyone in the vehicle.

The damaged Vauxhall on Pontefract Road.

The front off-side wheel was lost in the crash.

Police are still at the scene on Pontefract Road, near to the pedestrian crossing at Featherstone Academy.