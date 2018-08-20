Car dealership to bring 90 jobs to Wakefield

Around 90 jobs will be brought to Wakefield after plans for a new car dealers were approved.

Vehicle auctioneers Aston Barclay have taken over 18 acres of disused land at Photon Park in Normanton and will open it as their new headquarters at the beginning of next year.

The company is closing its south Leeds base because they were unable to expand any further at the site. All 40 staff will be relocated to Normanton and an extra 50 employees will be recruited.

The site was originally purpose built for Harvard Engineering, who are based nearby, but has been empty since 2015.

Once developed, the dealers which will be named ‘The Mega Centre’ and will have space for around 800 cars.

Normanton councillor David Dagger welcomed the plans when they were first revealed earlier this year.

Speaking at the time, he said: “I am delighted to hear about Aston Barclay’s proposed move to Photon Park. The building, whilst impressive has stood idle for approximately two years.

“I am encouraged to hear that Aston Barclay is seeking to locate its head office at the park and in turn this will bring up to ninety, new, quality, well paid jobs to the area.

“The skilled jobs will be a welcomed addition to Normanton and the Wakefield district.”

Wakefield will become Aston Barclay’s second biggest UK base, behind Chelmsford in Essex.

The company also has branches in Derby, Shropshire and Wiltshire.

The company’s chief operating officer (CEO), Neil Hodson, said that the move would help them “revolutionise” the industry.

He said: “There will be no other auction like Wakefield in the UK or Europe.

“It offers a five-star building with enough space to auction and store hundreds of cars all undercover.”

David Spereall , Local Democracy Reporting Service