A former care home could be bulldozed if planning permission os granted.

An application has been submitted to Wakefield Council to demolish the building on South Elmsall’s Ash Grove.

The 27-bedroom property has stood empty for a number of years and has attracted vandals and anti-social behaviour.

Applicants Exemplar Healthcare Ltd has not outlined any plans for the site if permission for demolition is granted.

Permission was granted for a new skate park close to the site earlier this month.