Philip and Mary ‘Delia’ Tucker were treated to a special afternoon tea at Newfield Lodge.

The couple first met in 1968 during a Headingley cricket match

Philip, 92, said: “My friend had set up our meeting as a blind date. Delia originally came to meet one of the cricketers, but we met and ended up falling in love straight away.”

Delia was a nurse manager in her community, while Philip, who had spent many years stationed in Waybourne and Oxford in the army, worked in a nearby aviary.

One year passed and the couple decided to get married at Pontefract Registry Office and moved into their first home together in Castleford.

Delia and Philip eventually retired to enjoy their life together, doing the things they like to do – they especially loved their trips to Spain three times a year.

In August 2022, Delia made the decision to move into Newfield Lodge, followed two months later by Philip, so he could be with his wife.

They spend their time relaxing together, doing puzzles, crosswords and reading.

To celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day, the staff and Newfield Lodge organised a special afternoon tea for all couples in the home.

They delved into some delicious sandwiches, cakes, and pastries with their loved ones, in a room decorated with traditional hearts.

Philip said: “What a wonderful Valentine’s Day we have had at Newfield Lodge! If we were in our old home, we might not have done much to celebrate, so it was lovely to get together with Delia for a sit down afternoon tea.”

Lynn Robinson, General Manager at Newfield Lodge, said: “It was a very special Valentine’s Day for us, seeing so many devoted couples like Delia and Philip having a wonderful, romantic experience in our care home.