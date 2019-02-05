Castleford’s J32 HMV to remain open following fresh takeover

music store HMV, which has a store in Castleford, will remain open after the company was brought out of administration.

The famous chain has been snapped up by Canadian firm, Sunrise Records, has bought out 100 stores and secured more than 1,400 jobs nationwide.

This includes the store at Junction 32 Outlet Village.

However, 27 stores across the country will shut, including its famous flagship store on London’s Oxford Street.

HMV was first put into administration in 2013 as digital downloads tightened its grip on the music market.

The company was taken on by Hilco UK three months later and was able to turn a profit, but new competition meant it was back in administration by December 2018.

The news that Castleford’s store will remain is another boost after gadget shop, MenKind, said it would also remain open at Junction 32, despite the closure of Wakefield’s store.