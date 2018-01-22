Castleford Tigers pay tribute to fan and 'legend' DJ 'Little Kev'

Tributes have been paid to to a 'legend' DJ who was much-loved across the Five Towns.

Kev Woodhead, also known as 'Little Kev', was a popular DJ around Pontefract and Knottingley, as well as an avid Castleford Tigers supporter, who has been pictured posing with mascot JT.

The club joined dozens of his fans in taking to social media to pay their respects.

It said on Sunday: "We are saddened to hear of the passing yesterday of huge Cas Tigers fan Kev Woodhead. Kev was so well known by so many of our fans. RIP Kev."

Two fundraising pages have been set up for Mr Woodhead, who was a resident DJ at Pontefract's The Elephant Hotel.

More than £1,300 has been collected so far to contribute towards the costs of his funeral. It is also hoped a memorial bench and plaque can be installed in his memory.

One page states: "The sad news of the loss of Little Kev hit our community this weekend. He was a true gent, the nicest bloke that fills all of 5 towns with nothing but fantastic memories.

"He was a regular on the Ponte circuit, a massive Cas Tigers fan, our celebrity DJ and holds a massive place in a lot of folks' hearts."

The other reads: "People come and people go but some stay in your memory forever and this is a man who will certainly never be forgotten.

"A Knottlingley lad through and through. A true legend of Knottla and the 5 towns. He will be sadly missed by many."

Express reader Janet Keeble wrote in to pay her respects.

She said: "This weekend we heard of the sad passing of a much admired and respected Knottingley man Kev Woodhead.

"He was so well known in the town and I doubt is a soul in Knottingley who hasn’t been to one of Little Kev's discos.

"He was an excellent DJ no doubt, but the reason we all have fond affection for him is that he not only played music at those disco nights, he helped make memories - memories of first dances by the happy couple on their wedding day, memories of birthday parties young and old, memories of giggly girls dancing round their handbags, and memories of couples falling in love at the last slow dance of the evening, all the stuff of life.

"This is why we remember Kev. He was there and he was part of it all.

"What greater testament to a man that he touched the lives of so many. His family must indeed be so proud of him. There are a multitude of fitting tributes and expressions of grief and sadness on social media, all entirely worthy of the man we knew as Little Kev. RIP."