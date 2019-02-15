Castleford to Leeds cycling route gets approval

A new walking and cycling route is set to be built along a disused railway track.

The application, by charity Sustrans Limited, to form the route from Green Row Bridge at Methley Junction to Castleford Greenway, has now been approved by Leeds City Council.

It will form the second phase of an ongoing project to connect Wakefield and Castleford for cyclists and pedestrians, and may be included as part of the West Yorkshire cycling network City Connect programme, documents suggest.

A separate application was submitted to Wakefield Council.

“A key part of this route is a new bridge over the live Leeds to Castleford railway,” a statement from Sustrans reads.

“This bridge is crucial in reaching the goal of linking Castleford and Wakefield by greenway.”

The path will link the cycle routes from Navigation Point to Methley Bridge, and Fairies Hill Lock to the Trans Pennine Trail, and Wakefield Eastern Relief Road at Wakefield.