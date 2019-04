Detectives have charged a Castleford woman with manslaughter following the death of a 10-month-old baby.

Sarah Higgins, aged 41, has been charged with the manslaughter of Skyla Gillar.

Skyla was found unresponsive at an address in Skelmanthorpe, near Huddersfield, on 24 August 2017.

She was taken to hospital but died on 26 August 2017.

Sarah Higgins will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield on April 12.