Catapult fired from moving car injures man in Pontefract

A catapult was fired from a moving car in Pontefract, injuring a man.

The incident happened on Baghill, close to the junction with Southgate when the vehicle slowed down and the weapon was fired at Adam Pailing from just a few feet away as walked along the road.

Baghill Lane, Pontefract, where the incident took place. Picture: Google.

It left a large bruise around the kidney area on his back.

He told the Express :“The driver slowed down and pipped his horn and the passenger shot me with the catapult.

“I knew it was a hunting catapult as I had them as a young lad.

“I knew it happened straight away due to the sharp pain I had but as I was wearing several layers of clothing including an army coat it was not as bad as it could have been.”

Mr Pailing described the car as a black Honda Civic, possibly with the registration starting with PI02.

He said the occupants were two males, aged between 20 and 30, and the passenger, who is thought to have fired the weapon, had blonde hair.

It happened on November 21 at around 9pm, and having put the incident on social media, a second victim has since come forward.

A woman says she had been hit by an object fired from a catapult on the same day, under the railway bridge on nearby Grove Road, which again had left a large bruise

If anyone has any information about the attacks or may know who was involved, they are should contact police on the non-emergency number 101 and quoting crime reference number 13180585493.