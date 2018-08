These CCTV images have been released by police.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime, although Wakefield’s district police would like to speak to them.

WD0855 relates to a business burglary on June 26.

WD0856 relates to a theft from a shop on July 13.

WD0857 relates to a theft from a shop on July 13.

WD0860 relates to a burglary on July 9.

WD0861 relates to a theft from a vehicle on July 22.

WD0863 relates to a theft from a shop on June 14.