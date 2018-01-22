Caught on Camera: Do you recognise these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police

WD0353 relates to make off without payment for fuel on January 5.

Do you recognise this man?

WD0357 relates to a theft from a shop on January 4.

WD0358 relates to theft from a shop on January 8.

WD0359 relates to a theft from a shop on January 8.

WD0360 relates to a theft from a shop on January 6.

WD0361 relates to a theft from a shop on January 10.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime, but Wakefield District police would like to speak to them.

If you know any of them ,call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the WD reference number.