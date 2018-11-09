‘CCTV is needed to stop fly-tipping in Wakefield city centre’ says shop owner

A fed-up shop owner in Wakefield city centre is calling for CCTV to be installed because of increasing fly-tipping issues and drug users.

Lee Wilkinson, who runs Deli Central on Northgate, spoke out last year about rubbish being continuously dumped behind his shop, on Smallpage Yard.

It came after a dedicated fly-tipping team was axed by Wakefield Council in early 2017 to help plug a huge financial deficit.

Fast forward 12 months and he says the problems are becoming worse, with not only rubbish being dumped but used needles from drug users being left behind.

And Mr Wilkinson says his frustration is compounded after being continuously passed between departments when he tries to contact Wakefield Council about the mounting problems.

The 41-year-old, who took over the popular deli two years ago, said: “It’s really got our of hand, it’s horrendous and I do not understand why the council won’t get involved. I have caught people using drugs there and there’s glass smashed everywhere and rubbish piled up. We’re getting rats running around as well.

“I think cameras and on-the-spot fines are needed.

“You ring the council and you get through to 10 different voice mails.”

But Wakefield Council insist they know about the problems, but did not comment on the suggestions to install of CCTV cameras or how the problem on Smallpage Yard could be tackled.

Glynn Humphries, the council’s service director for environment and streetscene, said: “We are aware of the issues in this area, fully understand and share the concerns of business owners and residents.

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated.

“We will use our powers and take action against those responsible for illegally disposing of items.

“We urge anyone with any information to report it to us by calling 0345 8506 506.”