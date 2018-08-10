Channel 4 move to region could be beneficial for city’s cultural offer

Young people could be more likely to stay and live in Wakefield if neighbouring Leeds is successful with its Channel 4 bid, the council’s leader has claimed.

Councillor Peter Box says that the culture of the city would be enhanced if the TV station decides to base its new national headquarters in West Yorkshire.

Leeds is one of three cities competing for the HQ, with Manchester and Birmingham also in the running.

With the possibility of 300 new jobs for the region, the Leeds bid has attracted support from places across West Yorkshire, who all feel they will benefit.

In particular, it’s hoped that people working in creative industries will be drawn to the area.

Speaking at a combined authority meeting last week, Coun Box said: “My city thinks it’s got a very strong cultural offer.

“If Leeds in its bid, it will only enhance that cultural offer.

“All of us will benefit.

“It will mean young people are more likely to stay in our region and live, work and play here.

“The potential impact on creative arts here could be massive.

We should all get behind Leeds.”

Leeds made the final cut after 10 other cities were eliminated during the shortlisting process.

The Leeds bidding team will make a new pitch to the station on August 16, before a final decision is made on the new location in the autumn.

The new HQ will then be built in 2019.