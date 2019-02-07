Channel 4's Hunted is looking for new 'fugitives' to win £100K

Channel 4 is on the lookout for people from Wakefield who would like be on the next series of Hunted - and you could win £100,000.

The aim of the game is to go "off the grid" for 28 days and move around the country without leaving a trail - all whilst crack ex-police officers, CIA agents and members of the military attempt to find you using CCTV footage, card transactions and through your social media use.

Could you out smart the hunters?

If you can vanish without a trace, you'll have beaten the hunters.

And you don’t have to go it alone as the series accepts applications from couples or groups allowing you to team up with family, friends or colleagues to have the best chance.

All those who reach the end will get a share of the £100,000 cash prize.

On the run...

