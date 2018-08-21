Checkout these loyal Asda staff

Long-serving colleagues at Asda Wakefield have celebrated ringing up 705 years of combined experience.

Asda’s “Big Anniversary” Awards championed 23 colleagues from the store on Asdale Road, Durkar.

Richard Berry and Linda Alderson, who have each worked for the supermarket for 40 and 35 years, respectively, were amongst the colleagues recognised.

Mr Berry, who originally started working at the store in 1978, said: “I can’t believe how quickly the last 40 years have flown by and it’s really nice to see that we’re all one big Asda family and such a big part of the local community.

“It was great to receive such recognition with the awards and it was lovely to look back on all of the great memories we share with our fellow colleagues from throughout the years.”

The celebrating colleagues had a chance to look back over the past 40 years, sharing tales from their experiences in varied roles at the Wakefield store.

Linda Alderson, who works as a checkout operator at the store, said: “Some of the highlights from working on the checkouts have to be been seeing celebrities doing their shopping.”

“Jane McDonald is a local lady who we see quite a bit of. Colson Smith who plays Craig in Coronation Street has been served a few times too!”

Gary Danvers, general store manager at Asda Wakefield said: “We are incredibly proud of all of our colleagues who are celebrating a ‘Big Anniversary’ with Asda this year. It is fantastic to recognise their ongoing commitment and support to the business.

“The collective total of 705 years of long service is outstanding – we pride ourselves on giving top-rate service to our customers and this would not be possible without the hard work and dedication from all of our colleagues.

“A huge well done to everyone for reaching such impressive milestones – and here’s to many more.”

The full list of long serving colleagues at Asda Wakefield is Richard Berry; Jackie Whatton; Jean Chadwick; Carol Mort; Diane Halford; Pat Hussey; Bet Lund; Julia Metcalf; Julie Hamer; Diane Evans; Lynn Steel; Joyce Denison; Jean Bishop; Linda Alderson; Bev Bettinson; Pat Whitworth; Sheila Shepherd; Carol Gledhill; Linda Roper and Lynn Clegg.